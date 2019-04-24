Shraddha Kapoor wishes her fellow Street Dancer Varun Dhawan on his birthday

bollywood

The crackling chemistry of Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan created waves with the stupendous success of ABCD 2

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor

One of the warmest actresses of Bollywood, Shraddha Kapoor has time and again given instances of her affectionate bonds with her co-stars. Giving yet another illustration of her affable bond with co-stars, Shraddha Kapoor wished her fellow Street Dancer Varun Dhawan on his birthday through an amiable post on social media.

Juggling between shoots for his multiple films, Shraddha Kapoor wrapped the London schedule of Street Dancer along with Varun Dhawan and treated fans and followers with pictures and videos from the fun-filled schedules. Taking a leaf from the bond shared by the duo, Shraddha Kapoor wished her co-star saying, "Happy birthday fellow Street Dancer! @varundvn You're an amazing friend, co actor and most importantly, a really nice person. Your good vibes are too contagious and you make everyone very proud. Have the best birthday!!! Love you [sic]"

Bringing back the magic of their sizzling chemistry on screen once again, Shraddha and Varun will be seen in the upcoming Street Dancer.

Shraddha has recently wrapped the shoot for Chhihhore and now has begun the next schedule for Saaho in the city. The actress trains for 1.5 hours every day without any break and is doing dance rehearsals for 3 hours. Shraddha started shooting for Prabhas-starrer Saaho in Karjat.

On the work front, after the success of Stree Shraddha will be seen essaying varied characters in her upcoming films Saaho, Chhicchore, Street Dancer, and Baaghi 3.

