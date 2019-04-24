Shraddha Kapoor started with Mumbai schedule of Saaho in Karjat

bollywood

Busy bee Shraddha Kapoor has been running round the clock schedules for her multiple releases this year

Shraddha Kapoor/picture courtesy: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram account

After hopping sets and cities for Street Dancer and Chhichhore, Shraddha Kapoor has now started the Mumbai schedule of the big-budget film Saaho co-starring Prabhas. Today, early in the morning Shraddha Kapoor took to her social media and posted a boomerang video captioning it, "Karjat Time! #Saaho".

A few days back actress was seen spending time with her Saaho team in Mumbai.

Shraddha Kapoor didn’t travel to the venue a day earlier as her pet dog Shyloh was not well. The actress preferred to stay back at home and took her pet dog to a vet as he was not keeping well and spend the whole day taking care of Shyloh. Shraddha Kapoor also posted a picture with her pet saying, "Pets are always there to cheer us up. There are times when we need to cheer them up too photo by @siddhanthkapoor "

Magnum opus Saaho which is creating headlines for its exceptional screenplay and larger than life depiction has already started the shoot in Mumbai.

Shraddha Kapoor recently finished her London schedule of Street Dancer and will be moving ahead with the next schedule shortly. The actress is also running a tight schedule hopping one set to another slipping into diverse characters to ace her parts. Shraddha Kapoor is playing diverse characters this year and has bagged four films in her kitty.

Saaho will witness the actress in an action-packed avatar where Shraddha will be essaying a cop, while Chhichhore tests her versatility with dual roles of a college student as well as a middle-aged woman. Street Dancer will showcase the actress in complete new dance avatar.

With multiple releases this year, Shraddha Kapoor also has an anticipated release with Baaghi 3.

