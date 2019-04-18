This month is very special for Shraddha Kapoor. Do you know why?

bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor who is currently shooting for her next film Saaho has got a lucky week coming up

Shraddha Kapoor

Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently shooting for her next film Saaho has got a lucky week coming up. April seems to be lucky for Shraddha as the actress had two of her major box office hit releases in this month with Aashiqui 2 and Baaghi.

Shraddha garnered nationwide success after the release of Aashiqui 2 as her character name Aarohi stuck with the audience. The actress also gained immense popularity with the release of Baaghi. The audience saw her doing action sequence for the first time plus her song from the film 'Cham Cham' became very popular.

Currently, the actress is also running a tight schedule hopping from one set to another slipping into diverse characters to ace her parts. She has bagged four films in her kitty.

Saaho will witness the actress in an action-packed avatar where Shraddha will be essaying a cop, while in Chhichhore she will be seen in a never seen avatar. The film also stars Prateik Babbar, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla, and Naveen Polishetty. The film is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, who is best known for his directorial venture Dangal, starring Aamir Khan.

Then there is Street Dancer which will showcase the actress in complete new dance avatar. Shraddha Kapoor recently finished her London schedule of Street Dancer, she is looking forward to finishing the remaining shoot for the same

With multiple releases this year, Shraddha Kapoor also has a much-anticipated release with Baaghi 3 next year.

