Shraddha Kapoor looks divine at a recent Diwali bash

The recently held Diwali bash hosted by the designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla saw Shraddha Kapoor at her festive best

The actress looked nothing less than a fairy as she summed up her look with a red lipstick and smokey eyes and a diamond kada to accompany the entire look.

This year Shraddha's Stree did extremely well at the box office and has minted 174.67 crores worldwide gross. The actress is being referred to as Stree wherever she goes. The much-loved performance of Shraddha Kapoor has definitely struck a chord with the audience. Shraddha Kapoor has won accolades for her unique character and apt portrayal of Stree.

Sharddha had been running on a hectic schedule with promotional campaigns for Stree and then shooting for Saaho in Hyderabad. On the work front, she will be seen in Dangal fame director Nitesh Tiwari's film Chhichhore. The film will star Sushant Singh Rajput as the lead face and is slated to release on August 30, next year. Details related to the film are under wraps.

She will also be seen portraying Saina Nehwal on the big screen. The biopic, titled Saina, will be directed by Amol Gupte, who has helmed movies such as Stanley Ka Dabba and Hawa Hawaai. The film went on floors last month. The 31-year-old actor has been practising for the role for many months now and during the process she came to realise how hard it was for Saina to achieve her success.

