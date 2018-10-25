Koffee With Karan: Shraddha Kapoor opts out owing to dengue

television

Shraddha Kapoor was supposed to join Rajkummar Rao on the couch for the latest season of Koffee With Karan but due to her illness she had to drop out

Stree star Shraddha Kapoor was supposed to grace the much talked about Koffee With Karan couch along with her Stree co-star Rajkummar Rao for the latest season of the chat show, however, the actress excused herself due to her illness.

After the actress couldn't make it to the show, Karan Johar hunted for another actress to pair along with Rajkummar Rao.

Post the blockbuster success of the horror comedy, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao turned out to be one of the most loved pairs. Banking upon the same, Karan Johar approached Shraddha and Rajkummar for the latest season of his famous chat show.

However, as the actress is still recovering from dengue, Shraddha Kapoor had to, unfortunately, excuse herself from the show. Due to which Karan Johar began a hunt for another partner for actor Rajkummar Rao. Shraddha, who is currently enjoying the success of her Super Hit horror comedy Stree, has been juggling work schedules to shooting for Saaho and the Saina Nehwal biopic.

KJo's chat show is hugely popular as he gets his celebrity friends and fraternity members to open up about their lives in an up, close and personal way. The show is aired on Star World. Other celebrity guests to appear in the sixth season include names like Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan and daughter Sara, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh. The first episode that aired last week saw Deepika Padukone share the couch with Alia Bhatt. What makes this season interesting is that there will be a new segment added to the show. A huge space on the set has been earmarked for the star guests to let loose and unveil their fun side. The new season will also witness a revamped dual-tone version of the coffee mug in black and yellow. Inspired by Mumbai's kaali peelis?

