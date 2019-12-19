Shraddha Kapoor looks radiant in her black-and-white dress that you cannot miss
As she gears up for the Street Dancer 3D release, Shraddha Kapoor looks gorgeous in her black-and-white dress
After the massive success of Saaho and Chhichhore, Shraddha Kapoor is currently out and about promoting her next movie Street Dancer 3D where she will be seen alongside Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi.
The actress made sure all eyes were on her at the trailer launch event as she made a bold fashion statement. Shraddha donned a stunning checkered mini dress and styled the look with a pair of strappy heels with her hair flowing open, adding to her look. Shraddha then glammed up for the look with a classic winged eyeliner and a bright red lip.
Take a look at her Instagram posts right here:
Shraddha is one of the few actresses to have had a good 2018 and 2019 with back to back successful films like Stree, Saaho, and Chhichhore and now in 2020, she has two huge films releasing in the first half.
Street Dancer will release on January 24, 2020, starring Varun Dhawan directed by Remo D'Souza and the other is Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff which is directed by Ahmed Khan.
