Shraddha Kapoor meets her ailing teenage fan; takes it to social media

bollywood

13-year-old Summaya Shaikh, who is suffering from TB needs a liver transplant, expressed her last wish to meet her favourite actress, Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor/picture courtesy:Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram handle

On January 29, mid-day carried an article stating a sweet wish of a teenage girl about meeting her favourite actress, Shraddha Kapoor. For the past four months, Summaya Shaikh, a resident of Santacruz, has been undergoing treatment for tuberculosis at the KEM Hospital. The disease has affected her liver and she needs a transplant.

When the coordinators of the hospital got to know of Summaya's wish, they tweeted about it to the actress on January 25, and it received over 8,000 likes. The actress immediately replied, "I want to meet her please. Let me know how I can."

And the actress, who is currently busy shooting for her next releases, met the girl at the hospital. Shraddha Kapoor entered the hospital wearing a burkha and paid the visit to the ailing girl. She also shared a picture on social media account.

Shraddha Kapoor captioned it: I'm so so happy that I was able to go & meet Summaya today. She’s such a precious little angel. Praying for her recovery. @kettoindia please let me know how I can help with her treatment & all the best with all the work you guys are doing [sic]"

On the professional front, Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in Batti Gul Meter Chaalu, will have three releases this year - Saho, Chhichhore and Saina.

Also Read: Mumbai: 13-year-old fan fighting for her life may meet Shraddha Kapoor today

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates