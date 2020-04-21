Shraddha Kapoor: My parents played a huge role to shape my life

Shraddha is definitely one of the finest actress of the industry who can mould herself however needed. One of the most important traits of her is the way the actress is in person, the way she thinks and behaves- is something which is loved by everyone and we have witnessed testimonies of the same quite a few times.

Recently, the actress was asked who about somebody she looks up to, a person who has shaped the way she thinks and behaves. Shraddha replied, "My mom. I look up to her for who she is and how she thinks. In fact, my parents have played a huge role in shaping my perspective."

Shraddha is an actress who has always delivered box office hits and the actress has never looked back and always moved forward and with every project. We have always seen best performances by the actress, which have been loved by one and all.

Shraddha is winning hearts definitely as an actress no doubt, but even as a person. The actress had an amazing 2019 with hits like Saaho and Chhichhore. 2020 being no less, we saw the dancer in Street Dancer 3D and a rebel in Baaghi 3 and the year started with a bang.

Shraddha is currently basking in the success of Baaghi 3 and will be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in a Luv Ranjan directorial.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news