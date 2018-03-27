Shraddha Kapoor: Not approached for Bharat, Shotgun Shaadi

Shraddha Kapoor rubbishes reports suggesting her name being associated with Salman Khan's Bharat and Shotgun Shaadi



Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor's name is being associated with "Bharat" and "Shotgun Shaadi" but the actor says she has not been approached for the projects. "Bharat" stars Salman Khan while Sidharth Malhotra is in "Shotgun Shaadi".

"There are a couple of films that my name is being associated with when I haven't even been approached. The only films I am working on are 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu', 'Stree' and 'Saaho'. My producers will announce if and when I sign another project. Till then please don't believe in any speculations," Shraddha said in a statement.

"Saaho" is an action thriller, starring "Baahubali" star Prabhas while "Stree" is a horror-comedy and also features Rajkumar Rao. The film is currently being shot in Chanderi, Bhopal. Shraddha is opposite Shahid in "Batti Gul Meter Chalu", whose shooting just wrapped up in Tehri, Uttarakhand.

