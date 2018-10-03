Shraddha Kapoor: Pankaj Tripathi brings everyone together on sets

bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently busy shooting for Saina, said she is would love to collaborate with Pankaj Tripathi again

Shraddha Kapoor says working with critically-acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi on Stree was a great experience as he has the power to bring together everyone on the film's set. Shraddha said Tripathi is not only an amazing actor but also a great human being.

"It was an amazing experience working with Pankaj Tripathi. He is not only a great actor but he also kept the set entertained bringing together everyone on the set, developing a warm bond with everyone," Shraddha said in a statement. The 31-year-old actor, who is currently busy shooting for Saina, said she is would love to collaborate with Tripathi again.

