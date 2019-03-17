Shraddha Kapoor relieved that she is out of the Saina Nehwal biopic?

bollywood

Saina Nehwal's biopic has faced several hiccups ever since the makers announced it in 2017. Shraddha Kapoor had begun training in the sport, but there was also buzz that she was not getting it right.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor is said to be relieved that she is out of the Saina Nehwal biopic. Though the makers announced about her exit on Friday, there were clear signs that she was losing interest in the film. She took on Chhichhore, Super Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3, so there was no way she could squeeze in Amole Gupte's project considering the enormous physical preparation required.

Well, now Parineeti Chopra will be seen playing Saina Nehwal in the biopic. On bagging the film, Parineeti Chopra says, "I was dying to do a sports-based film. Its a part of my personality as an actor that I have never explored, and I am so happy that I get to portray a strong and powerful girl like Saina! She has put our country on the world map and I excited to put in all the training and hard work that comes with learning the game of Badminton and portraying Saina on screen."

"We want to wrap Saina by this year end for an early 2020 release, so going ahead with the project is a decision made by mutual consent. We are glad Parineeti has come on board for the film. Saina has made every Indian proud and we can't wait to take her story to the world in the year of the Olympics," says producer Bhushan Kumar.

