Breaking records again, Shades of Saaho chapter 2 attains highest social media reach

Marking the occasion of Shraddha Kapoor's birthday, team Saaho unveiled the second chapter of Shades of Saaho

Creating history by breaking records after records, Shades of Saaho chapter 2 has garnered more than 15 million views in just 48 hours, emerged as the most liked making video on social media with over 2.9 million in 24 hours. Winning hearts all over, Shades of Saaho Chapter 2 recorded the social media reach of over 79 million in just 24 hours.

Sharing the video UV Creation took to their social media,

"This is how we create history! #ShadesOfSaaho2 clocks a whopping 15M+ views in just 3 Days!"

Earlier, the team introduced Prabhas' character with the first chapter of Shades of Saaho on the Superstar's birthday. Shot against the varied locations of Mumbai, Abu Dhabi, and Hyderabad, Saaho has piqued the interests of the audience.

Saaho will showcase Prabhas in a completely new avatar after Baahubali. The film also presents Shraddha Kapoor in an action-packed avatar doing some daredevil stunts.

Saaho, one of the most anticipated films, starring Prabhas, who enjoys pan India appeal, co-starring Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others.

With music by the awesome trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics by the very talented Amitabh Bhattacharya, Saaho presents the director of photography Madhie, versatile editor Sreekar Prasad and celebrated production designer Sabu Cyril to do a spectacular job with the film.

Presented by T-Series a UV Creations production, and Hindi distribution by AA Films the film will be hitting the screens on 15th August 2019.

