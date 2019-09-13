Shraddha Kapoor reveals she battled anxiety without knowing what it was

After three back-to-back hit films, Stree, Saaho, and Chhichhore at the box office, where Shraddha plays the female lead, the actress is in a comfortable space. Shraddha has definitely proved her mettle with these varied roles and has changed things for the best. Stree started the trend of content-driven films ruling at the box office, while Saaho and Chhichhore are still running in theatres and are breaking box office records.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, while Shraddha Kapoor was speaking about the film's success, the actress revealed that she was battling anxiety for the past six years. The 32-year-old actress asserted that after the release of her first commercial hit film, Aashiqui 2 with Aditya Roy Kapur, she experienced a pain, which even the doctors could not identify, as the medical reports would state everything normal.

The petite actress further added that there weren't any "physiological diagnosis" for this pain. "I didn't even know what anxiety was. We didn't know it since a very long time. It just after Aashiqui, where I had these physical manifestations of anxiety. There's this pain happening where there was no physiological diagnosis. We got so many tests done but there was nothing wrong with me in the doctor's report. It's bizarre because I kept thinking why I was getting that pain. Then I kept asking myself why that is happening," informed Shraddha Kapoor.

The Haider actress also admitted to the fact that she is still dealing with anxiety but has learned to tackle it. Love yourself is what the actress believes in and told the portal, "Today, it's something that I still deal with but it has become so much better than what it was. Also, somewhere you have to embrace it. You have to accept it as part of yourself and approach it with a lot of love. That made a big difference. Whether you have anxiety or not, you always need to understand who you are or what you stand for."

Before Aashiqui 2 (2013), Shraddha Kapoor featured in Teen Patti (2010) with Amitabh Bachchan and Luv Ka The End (2011). However, Aashiqui 2 helped her map her presence in Bollywood. On the other hand, the actress is looking forward to the release of Street Dancer 3D with Varun Dhawan. Apart from this, she has Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff; the shoot of which kickstarted on Thursday, September 12, 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates