Shraddha Kapoor spends time with family despite busy shooting schedule

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor kickstarts Street Dancer in London today. The actor, who was in Hyderabad for the last schedule of the Prabhas-starrer Saaho, was in Mumbai only for a few hours before flying off to England.

As it is a long, gruelling schedule of Remo D'Souza's directorial venture, Shraddha was keen to spend time with family and pet dog, Shylo. She also had to complete the costume fittings for the flick and wrap up her meetings and commitments.

The actor went crazy with the last-minute frenzy of packing while also squeezing in dance rehearsals. She was on tenterhooks till she reached the airport. Not that she is complaining. It is worth it when you love every second of it, she says.

On the professional front, Shraddha Kapoor is currently shooting for Street Dancer 3D, which is directed by Remo D'Souza. The actress also shared a picture on Instagram about the first day of the shoot.

Street Dancer 3D produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D'Souza, directed by Remo D'Souza, starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudeva & Nora Fatehi releases on 8th November 2019.

