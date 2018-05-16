Shraddha Kapoor to endorse bag, accessory brand

In her new role as the brand ambassador, Shraddha Kapoor will be associated with the brand for the years 2018 and 2019



Shraddha Kapoor

Actress Shraddha Kapoor has been announced as the brand ambassador of bag and accessory brand Baggit. In her new role as the brand ambassador, Shraddha will be associated with the brand for the years 2018 and 2019.

The association drive towards staying on point with the expectations of today's young millennials and yet retaining relevance with its existing customer base. "My bag is an essential must-have accessory for me. I never leave anywhere without it. And Baggit has just opened a world of amazing designs, colours and strong bags. I love it," said the actress in a statement. Commenting on the new partnership, Managing Director and Chief design curator of Baggit Nina Lekhi says that "Shraddha is a great fit for the brand."

