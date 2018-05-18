Shraddha Kapoor's crazy dance with Rajkummar Rao and Sushant Singh Rajput at Stree party

Shraddha Kapoor's crazy dance moves with Rajkummar Rao and Sushant Singh Rajput from Stree's wrap-up party is going viral



Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor giggle as they pose for the shutterbugs

Shraddha Kapoor has been away from the social circuit for quite some time, courtesy, her gruelling shoot schedules and the juggle between Hyderabad and Mumbai. The actress is shooting with Prabhas for Saaho. On the other hand, she has already wrapped the shooting schedule of the film, Stree with Rajkummar Rao. The filmmakers hosted a party on the completion of the film, and videos of Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha and Rajkummar Rao dancing crazily and their hearts out at the party are going viral.

The videos doing the rounds see Shraddha Kapoor grooving to the song, Tu Meri with Rajkummar Rao. While we all have seen Shraddha's killer dance moves in ABCD 2, Rao's dance in this video comes as a surprise.

On the other hand, Shraddha's dance with Sushant Singh Rajput on the song, Main Tera Boyfriend entertained everyone around.

In the other video, Sushant sizzled on Laila Mai Laila track, showing his 'latkas' and 'jhatkas'.



The party was held on Wednesday night, where Shraddha was dressed like a girl-next-door in a comfy summery black dress.

Stree is an upcoming horror-comedy, featuring the fresh pair of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The film is set in the backdrop of Madhya Pradesh's Chanderi.

