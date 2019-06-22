Shrenu Parekh talks about her new look in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna

television

Popular for her sarees and ethnic sartorial choices, Shrenu's character Janhvi undergoes a major transformation in lieu of the upcoming track of the show which has resulted in a complete change of her appearance

Shrenu Parikh. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/shrenuparikhofficial

Already getting all the love from the audience for her portrayal in the show, Shrenu Parekh is all set to rock the small screen with her newest avatar on Star Plus' show 'Ek Bhram- Sarvagunn Sampanna' and surely, the actress has transformed her look giving the audience a surprise!

Popular for her sarees and ethnic sartorial choices, Shrenu's character Janhvi undergoes a major transformation in lieu of the upcoming track of the show which has resulted in a complete change of her appearance. The storyline marinated in a new twist, here Shrenu will appear in a complete boss lady silhouette.

Speaking about this major change, Shrenu shares, "Initially, Janhvi's look was all about Benarsi sarees. It was very royal, very elegant. What the team had in mind was to give a shock to the audience in terms of change in dressing. That was what the new look was about."

On being asked which look does she prefer more and how is she finding the change, Shrenu added, "I honestly prefer the saree look more because that way I don't have to diet and it looks really nice and elegant as Indian look always does, but of course it's a pleasant change. I can be more Shrenu like this."

As we already know how actors have to go through character changes, one wonders how do they pull off the planning of multiple looks and what all goes into the styling for the same? Is it always just the stylist? Or do the actors get to take a call? Clearing the air on this, Shrenu shared, "It was me, my producer Deepti ma'am, my stylist Reena and the creative team on set who collaborated on how to make the new look perfect. We all actually went shopping and hunted for clothes, making sure everything goes right with the look- from makeup to accessories to heels, everything was handpicked by us."

Also Read: Shrenu Parikh gets candid about role in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates