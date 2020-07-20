Shrenu Parikh gets discharged from the hospital, pens a heartfelt note!

A few days back, Ishqbaaaz actress Shrenu Parikh was tested positive for COVID-19. The actress had announced this news on her social media account. And now taking to her Instagram account again, she has penned a heartfelt note as she has been discharged from the hospital and is on the road to recovery.

She thanked her extended family and well-wishers for showering their love and blessings on her. She also wrote that by the grace of god, she was recovering well and discharged from the hospital. Have a look at her post right here:

Actor Tanvi Dogra commented on the post with four hugging emojis. Chennai Express and Dabangg 2 actor Nikitin Dheer wrote- "Just focus on recovery..!!" (sic) And Rahul Dev commented- "Dear Shrenu, Very glad to know this ... Wish u the very best of Health and speedy recovery," (sic) this was followed by two hugging emojis.

The actress also shared a picture of the hospital staff and this is what she had to say about them, have a look right here:

