Shrenu Parikh gets discharged from the hospital, pens a heartfelt note!
Ishqbaaaz actress Shrenu Parikh, who was tested positive for Coronavirus a few days back, has taken to her Instagram to share a heartfelt note as she gets discharged from the hospital!
A few days back, Ishqbaaaz actress Shrenu Parikh was tested positive for COVID-19. The actress had announced this news on her social media account. And now taking to her Instagram account again, she has penned a heartfelt note as she has been discharged from the hospital and is on the road to recovery.
She thanked her extended family and well-wishers for showering their love and blessings on her. She also wrote that by the grace of god, she was recovering well and discharged from the hospital. Have a look at her post right here:
My Dearest extended family, friends n my well wishers! I just don't know how to thank you all for showering so much love n blessings. . By the grace of God n ur prayers I m recovering very well and have been discharged from the hospital. . Right now in total isolation at my home. I wish I could reply to all of you personally...so much to share... but all in good time... I love you all so much. . May Almighty bless u all n keep u all safe n sound. . PS forever grateful to the medical staff and the corona warriors at the hospital for keeping me sane and taking care of me for a week! âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â
Actor Tanvi Dogra commented on the post with four hugging emojis. Chennai Express and Dabangg 2 actor Nikitin Dheer wrote- "Just focus on recovery..!!" (sic) And Rahul Dev commented- "Dear Shrenu, Very glad to know this ... Wish u the very best of Health and speedy recovery," (sic) this was followed by two hugging emojis.
The actress also shared a picture of the hospital staff and this is what she had to say about them, have a look right here:
