Shreyas Talpade inaugurates Thane Traffic police's road safety programme

Shreyas Talpade was recently invited to inaugurate the road safety programme of the Thane traffic police. The actor wonders why one needs to tell bikers to wear helmets, motorists to fasten seat belts and to avoid rash driving. Don't they value their life, he asks.

Though he is known for comic roles, Shreyas will be seen in a different avatar in Ashwini Dhir's upcoming film, 50-50. The actor plays a negative character in the film, which also stars Randeep Hooda and Kirti Kulhari. Recently, Kirti spilled beans about the project, saying, "I am playing a bar dancer in the film."

Shreyas Talpade's last super-hit was Golmaal Again. The film garnered over 200 crore business at the Box Office. Talpade was also going to explore a film based on the life of Kishore Kumar with Nagesh Kukunoor, but dropped the idea after Anurag Basu announced his biopic on the singer with Ranbir Kapoor.

Earlier this month, Shreyas Talpade thanked Akshay Kumar for opening up the discussion about menstrual hygiene through his film Pad Man. Bharati Lavekar, an MLA announced her mission to provide sanitary pads to girls from 52 schools of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

"Thanks to films like Pad Man, today we are discussing this topic openly without any shame and embarrassment. Thanks to Akshay Kumar that we have that confidence in us because of the film and other initiatives taken around the country... I am very happy to be a part of it (this mission). These kids who are getting help today will remember it tomorrow and help other kids," Shreyas said.

In November last year, When The Great Indian Laughter Challenge couldn't grab eyeballs despite it being headlined by Akshay Kumar, the team dropped stand-up comedians Mallika Dua, Zakir Khan and Hussain Dalal from the judges' panel in October. The trio was replaced by Sajid Khan and Shreyas Talpade, in a bid to attract the audience.

