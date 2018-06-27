Shreyas Talpade reveals his daughter's picture and it's so damn cute!

Shreyas and wife Deepti, who have been married for 13 years, became parents via surrogacy in May

Shreyas Talpade

The Golmaal Again (2017) actor Shreyas Talpade shared the first glimpse of daughter Aadya on Instagram, recently. Shreyas and wife Deepti, who have been married for 13 years, became parents via surrogacy in May.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Shreyas and Deepti were off for a vacation to Hong Kong, when they received this good news, and they immediately returned back to India. Talking about his excitement, Shreyas Talpade told the publication that they were scheduled to go on a cruise after the HongKong trip, but their 'stubborn' daughter did not want them to go without her. "On the way, we learnt that the surrogate mother had gone into labour prematurely so we changed our plans and headed back to India the same night," said the actor-filmmaker.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in India: What happened in their Goa trip?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates