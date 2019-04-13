Shreyas Talpade's negative look in Setters gets him audience's praise

bollywood

In Shreyas Talpade's next project titled Setters, he dons the negative hat for the first time in his career

Shreyas Talpade

Be it an innocent young boy in Iqbal or a comic character in Golmaal, actor Shreyas Talpade has proved his worth in every role he takes on. In his next project titled Setters, he dons the negative hat for the first time in his career. Portraying a Setter who is the brain behind criminal practices in the education system, he has put in intense research into understanding the nuances of a grey character like this.

The trailer of the film released yesterday and has been receiving immense praise for its gripping storyline and the perfect casting. Talpade is set opposite Aftab Shivdasani in the film, who plays a police inspector out to correct the ongoing crimes.

Talpade says, “It is honestly very encouraging to receive the kind of response the Setters trailer has received from everyone. The trailer is only the tip of the iceberg, there is so much more than we have tried to bring out in the film. My character has many layers to his personality and it's an honour that Ashwini thought I could embody him. I'm waiting for the film to release and the audiences to watch it!”

