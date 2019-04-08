Shreyas Talpade plans to throw Game Of Thrones-themed bash for friends

bollywood

Shreyas Talpade, like so many of us, are waiting with bated breath for the final season of Game Of Thrones to start

Shreyas Talpade

Game Of Thrones fan Shreyas Talpade can't wait for the American fantasy drama's season finale. He plans to throw a GoT theme bash at home for pals who are also avid watchers of the show. Talpade's favourite character is Tyrion Lannister. The actor is hoping that the GoT team makes it to India soon.

The final season of Game Of Thrones premieres on April 14, and according to a report by E Online, the first episode will be 54-minutes long. After a month of teasing fans with teasers from the upcoming season, the makers finally launched the official trailer of the immensely anticipated finale on March 5.

The trailer features all major characters from the drama series, gearing up to fight for Westeros against the spine-chilling White Walkers that seem to have gotten much stronger.

On the work front, Shreyas Talpade, who was last seen in the 2017 comedy film Golmaal Again, will soon be seen in a serious avatar in director Ashwini Chaudhary's Setters and a slice-of-life light-hearted family entertainer titled Teen Do Paanch this year.

