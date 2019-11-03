MENU

Shriya Pilgaonkar puts on her thinking cap

Updated: Nov 03, 2019, 07:23 IST | Sonil Dedhia | Mumbai

Shriya Pilgaonkar plays a journalist in upcoming dark comedy for web.

Shriya Pilgaonkar
Shriya Pilgaonkar

After making her Hindi debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Fan, Shriya Pilgaonkar earned appreciation for her role in the web-series, Mirzapur. Pairing up again with Ali Fazal, her co-star from the crime thriller, Pilgaonkar will now play a journalist in the Netflix original, House Arrest.

Talking about the dark comedy, she says, "I was intrigued by the subject because it was the first time that I heard of Hitoribocchi. It's a Japanese verb that describes people who isolate themselves and have limited social contact. I play a journalist, who is curious to know about a man who has not left his home for over a month. The film shows two distinct characters - one who dissociates from the world, and another who deals with life by being over-engaging."

