Shriya Pilgaonkar puts on her thinking cap

After making her Hindi debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Fan, Shriya Pilgaonkar earned appreciation for her role in the web-series, Mirzapur. Pairing up again with Ali Fazal, her co-star from the crime thriller, Pilgaonkar will now play a journalist in the Netflix original, House Arrest.

Talking about the dark comedy, she says, "I was intrigued by the subject because it was the first time that I heard of Hitoribocchi. It's a Japanese verb that describes people who isolate themselves and have limited social contact. I play a journalist, who is curious to know about a man who has not left his home for over a month. The film shows two distinct characters - one who dissociates from the world, and another who deals with life by being over-engaging."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates