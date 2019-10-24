Shriya Saran and husband Andrei Koscheev's elevator kiss is all love

It's that time of the year again when celebs get busy with organising and attending parties. Yes, it's Diwali, and Bollywood is going all out in celebrating the festival of lights. Recently, producer Ramesh Taurani held a Diwali party at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. A number of celebrities attended the bash, including actress Shriya Saran and her Russian husband Andrei Koscheev.

But what caught our eye is all the love that the couple exuded. Shriya and Andrei couldn't keep their hands off each other and even indulged in a loved-up kiss by the elevator! Check out the photos below:

Shriya Saran with husband Andrei Koscheev/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah and Pallav Paliwal

How adorable are they? Shriya, known for films like Mission Istaanbul, Pokkiri Raja, Gali Gali Chor Hai, Phamous, and many more, looked exquisite in a pastel embellished lehenga, while Andrei opted for trousers and a shirt. The couple looks made for each other! There's also a video floating on social media which has taken the internet by storm.

Shriya Saran got hitched to her Russian tennis player-entrepreneur boyfriend Andrei Koscheev in 2018 in a private ceremony at her Lokhandwala residence. It was a very low-key affair with only their close friends and family in attendance.

This year, the actress celebrated Karwa Chauth with her husband and shared pictures on social media for her fans. Koscheev is a national-level tennis player and owns a chain of restaurants in Moscow. Saran, on the professional front, has film projects like the Tamil films Naragasooran and Sandakkari, and the Hindi film Tadka, in her kitty.

