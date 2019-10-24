Shriya Saran and husband Andrei Koscheev's elevator kiss is all love
Shriya Saran tied the knot with her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev in 2018. The couple always looks head over heels for each other whenever clicked together.
It's that time of the year again when celebs get busy with organising and attending parties. Yes, it's Diwali, and Bollywood is going all out in celebrating the festival of lights. Recently, producer Ramesh Taurani held a Diwali party at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. A number of celebrities attended the bash, including actress Shriya Saran and her Russian husband Andrei Koscheev.
But what caught our eye is all the love that the couple exuded. Shriya and Andrei couldn't keep their hands off each other and even indulged in a loved-up kiss by the elevator! Check out the photos below:
Shriya Saran with husband Andrei Koscheev/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah and Pallav Paliwal
How adorable are they? Shriya, known for films like Mission Istaanbul, Pokkiri Raja, Gali Gali Chor Hai, Phamous, and many more, looked exquisite in a pastel embellished lehenga, while Andrei opted for trousers and a shirt. The couple looks made for each other! There's also a video floating on social media which has taken the internet by storm.
View this post on Instagram
Shriya Saran got hitched to her Russian tennis player-entrepreneur boyfriend Andrei Koscheev in 2018 in a private ceremony at her Lokhandwala residence. It was a very low-key affair with only their close friends and family in attendance.
This year, the actress celebrated Karwa Chauth with her husband and shared pictures on social media for her fans. Koscheev is a national-level tennis player and owns a chain of restaurants in Moscow. Saran, on the professional front, has film projects like the Tamil films Naragasooran and Sandakkari, and the Hindi film Tadka, in her kitty.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Ramesh Taurani hosted a Diwali bash for his industry friends. From Salman Khan, Preity Zinta to Shriya Saran along with husband Andrei Koscheev, many celebs were seen celebrating the festival of lights. All pictures/Yogen Shah
In picture: Salman Khan with Ramesh Taurani and Preity Zinta.
-
Shriya Saran looked ethereal in a white lehenga, paired with a red bindi and Kundan neckpiece. Andrei Koscheev, on the other hand, attended the bash in a formal shirt and trousers.
-
Sonakshi Sinha, who will be next seen opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg 3, draped a ruffled saree, which she paired with a belt and jhumkas for the bash. She completed her look with a pretty bag for the outing.
-
Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame Nushrat Bharucha opted for a purple lehenga. The actress was all smiles when clicked by the shutterbugs at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash.
-
Nushrat Bharucha, Dia Mirza and Diana Penty posed for the shutterbugs as they reached Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash hosted at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. While Dia wore a blue and silver embellished Anarkali, Diana flaunted her desi side in a royal blue lehenga.
-
Alaia F, Pooja Bedi's daughter, who is all set to make her silver-screen debut, also attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash.
-
Aftab Shivdasani and wife Nin Dusanj walked in the Diwali bash together. While Nin was snapped wearing a lehenga, Aftab shone bright in a Modi jacket attire.
-
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, the power couple of Bollywood, also attended the bash together. The duo was last seen painting the town red with their love on Karwa Chauth, which was observed on October 17.
-
Bobby Deol walked in a casual outfit at Ramesh Taurani's festival celebration hosted at his Bandra residence. On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Housefull 4.
-
Chunky Panday showed off his boho side in a monochrome kurta and black pyjamas at the Diwali party.
-
Daisy Shah upped her fashion game in a monochrome sari. Her trendy 6-yard reminded us of the retro look! Doesn't she look gorgeous?
-
Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee were all smiles when snapped by the paparazzi at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash.
-
Ekta Kapoor, the content queen of television and Bollywood, was all decked up to attend Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash hosted in Mumbai.
-
Paltan actor Harshvardhan Rane looked dapper in a geometric print jacket, paired with basic pants.
-
Jackky Bhagnani, who was last seen in Mitron, opposite Kritika Kamra, also attended the bash. He was seen wearing a grey kurta, paired with black wide-legged pants.
-
Karan Patel, the Yeh Hai Mohobbatein fame, opted for a silk Pathani outfit to attend Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash.
-
Anushka Ranjan and Krystle D'Souza posed together when snapped at the bash. While Anushka opted for a brocade lehenga, paired with a sequinned blouse; Krystle looked pretty in a pastel off-shoulder Indian attire. On the work front, the duo will be sharing screen space in the upcoming web show, Fittrat.
-
Kunal Kapoor also attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash hosted at his Bandra residence.
-
Angad Bedi, Soha Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia and Kunal Kemmu walked into the bash together. While Angad and Neha opted to twin in black, Soha looked pretty in pink during the festive season.
-
Nikhil Dwivedi and wife Gowri Pandit also attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party. While Nikhil sported a casual outfit, wife Gowri looked like a vision in white.
-
Rakul Preet Singh looked ethereal in a white lehenga, which she paired with a bandhani dupatta.
-
Ramesh Taurani got a picture clicked with wife Varsha Taurani before the Diwali bash.
-
Sargun Mehta attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party with husband Ravi Dubey. Sargun opted for a grey Sharara set, Ravi was snapped in a blue sherwani.
-
Sonu Sood also celebrate Diwali with wife Sonali Sood at Ramesh Taurani's residence in Bandra, Mumbai.
-
Sophie Choudry added a twist to the festive season by opting for a white gown to attend the bash held in Bandra, Mumbai.
-
After burning the dance floor at Malaika Arora's 46th birthday celebration, Karan Tacker, who is often snapped attending social events, was clicked enjoying the festivities at Ramesh Taurani's residence.
-
Tamannaah Bhatia nailed the ethnic look in an embellished mesh sari while attending Ramesh Taurani's festive party.
-
Saqib Salim and Zaheer Iqbal walked into the celebration together.
Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, Shriya Saran with husband Andrei Koscheev, Sonakshi Sinha, Nushrat Bharucha, Dia Mirza, Alaia Furniturewalla, Aftab Shivdasani, Nin Dusanj, Bipasha Bashu, Karan Singh Grover, Bobby Deol, Chunky Panday, Jackky Bhagnani, Karan Patel, Krystle D'Souza, Anushka Ranjan, Kunal Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Nikhil Dwivedi, Rakul Preet Singh, Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta, Sonu Sood, Sophie Choudry, Karan Tacker, Tamannaah Bhatia, Zaheer Iqbal and Saqib Salim attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash hosted at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. We have pictures
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Salman Khan steals the show at the Dabangg 3 trailer launch