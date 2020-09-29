Shruti Haasan: Have been a part of some blockbusters but haven't had a good time doing them

Shruti Haasan has always given some really candid and honest interviews about her life and career, and how she plans to conduct both of them. In a recent interview, she has now spoken about how she has always got better roles in the South, and not enjoying making some blockbusters she has been a part of.

While talking to Mumbai Mirror, she spilled the beans on all. First speaking about her film choices, she said, "I no longer listen to people who say we have to make only commercial films. I've been a part of some blockbusters, but I haven't had a good time doing them. I'm making more honest choices now."

When asked about the one character she wishes to explore, she said, "As a musician in real life, I would love to play one on screen as well. Their portrayals have been superficial in most of our films. I've been offered such characters in the past, but I want to play a role that goes deep into the essence of what it feels like to be a musician. It's not enough to show a recording studio and a guitar, it should be a more inner journey."

After dabbling with Hindi Cinema and acting in films like Luck, Gabbar Is Back, and Welcome Back, she's reuniting with Ravi Teja for a Telugu film called Krack. She spoke about the film and this is what she had to say, "Krack is a commercial film but the arc of my character is really interesting."

And how has she handled the work in the Hindi film industry and the South Indian film industry, she opined, "It's about balancing Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films and I always have better roles in the south."

