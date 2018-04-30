Shruti Haasan: My dream is to be happy; not getting married anytime soon!

Shruti Haasan clarified on Twitter that marriage is definitely a distant dream for her



Shruti Haasan and Michael Corsale

Shruti Haasan has been missing London-based beau Michael Corsale. Recently, she took to social media to express her inability to be with him due to shooting commitments.

The theatre actor replied, "Every time I have to leave I'm so sad (sic)." Over the weekend, a fan told her to get hitched. Shruti wrote, "My dream is to be happy. And I'm not getting married anytime soon (sic)." As they say, you are either married or happy.

Talking about her work, Shruti had a shaky start to her career, with films such as "Luck", "Anaganaga O Dheerudu" and "7am Arivu" failing to elicit expected response. But Pawan Kalyan's Telugu film "Gabbar Singh", a remake of "Dabangg", changed the game for Shruti and got her into the big league. The actress says she has learnt a lot over all these years, with the art of remaining patient, being the most important thing. "It has really been about patience. I have learnt a lot of patience and still I am not that patient which I like to be. But yes, it has been better than it was before... I have learnt to be more empathetic."

Shruti wants to continue on the same path of growing and learning. "The challenge is to make something new in the path of growing and maintaining balance."

Also Read: Rakhi Sawant's shocking revelations on sexual favours in the film industry

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates