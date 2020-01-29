Shruti Haasan's goofy birthday dance will make you want to shake a leg!

Looks like Shruti Haasan had a fun-filled 34th birthday! The actress-singer, who is pursuing her music career in London, recently shared a fun video of herself dancing all goofy on the streets of London. Shruti Haasan sure looks ecstatic and happy while doing her little dance, and we can't help but smile at the sight!

Here's what Shruti captioned the video as, "This year has been life-changing in many ways and I'm so thankful for the phase of life I'm in!! I'm doing everything I ever wanted to in the way that I wanted to do it! I'm grateful for my work and the different type of work I do and I'm thankful for my support systems and the love they give me..."

Shruti, who's the elder daughter of south superstar Kamal Haasan and actress Sarika, is known for a few Bollywood films namely Welcome Back, Rocky Handsome, Behen Hogi Teri, among others. The actress is now keen on pursuing her musical career in alternative pop and is in the UK now. Haasan has, so far, performed across London with her all-women band, comprising a cello and piano player.

Shruti is also a part of Devi, a short film that also stars Kajol, Neena Gupta and Neha Dhupia. Besides this, she also has a Tamil film, Laabam, in the pipeline.

