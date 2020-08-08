Shruti Seth on Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Let's all just respect the family's loss

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has created an uproar in the country. His death, which shook the entire nation to its very core, is still being talked about, analysed, and investigated. In this process, several celebrities have opined that amid all the chaos and the spotlight, Sushant's family hasn't got the opportunity to grive their loss in peace.

Popular TV and film actress Shruti Seth spoke to Hindustan Times about what she thinks about the matter. She said, "Right now let's all just respect the family's loss. Somebody has died, why can't people understand the gravity of the situation? Let's all just give the family the time they need to grieve. I really don't think it's right for people to usurp this terrible tragedy in trying to make all kinds of comments."

She added, "I'd request everyone to not give time and space to people to forward their own agenda and reformist attitude. Whatever may be the case, but this is not the time. Right now the grief of a family, is being undermined and usurped."

The Fanaa actress believe that it's Sushant Singh Rajput's achievements that we all should remember. "It has been a deep loss as it is for the industry and for the country. Let's not talk about anything else. Let us be dignified and send prayers to the family. I hope Sushant rests in peace and his family somehow finds the strength to deal with this irreparable loss. I am a parent and I can totally understand what his family is going through at this moment," she concluded.

