Sushant Singh Rajput's dog Fudge missing him; niece Mallika shares heartbreaking video

Even after more than a month after his death, Sushant Singh Rajput's family and fans continue to miss him and his exemplary performances and films that he left behind for all of us! The 34-year-old actor was found dead on June 14 at his sixth-floor apartment in Bandra (West). The late actor's family members have been sharing some sweet memories with Sushant on thier Instagram handles making us teary-eyed.

Recently, Sushant's niece Mallika shared a snap of the late actor's dog Fudge on her Instagram stories, where the pet seemed to be in search of something. Fudge still looks each time the door opens, as if expecting him to walk in. While a hand is seen stroking him gently. Fudge’s gaze is steady on something, possibly the door. Taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote: “He does still look up hopefully every time the door opens (sic)".

Mallika had shared a beautiful throwback picture of herself with Sushant, whom she used to fondly call "Gulshan Mama" on June 20. She captioned it, "I love you so, so much, my Gulshan mama. I will miss you immensely (sic)".

Sushant Singh Rajput was very fond of his dog, Fudge, and after his death, many of his fans were wondering what happened to the pet. Fudge is in good care, living with the late actor's family in Patna. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti posted a picture of Fudge with their father, KK Singh, on her verified Instagram account. She captioned the snapshot: "Dad with Fudge."

View this post on Instagram Dad with Fudge âÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirti) onJul 23, 2020 at 9:09am PDT

Shweta has been using social media to share pictures of the late actor since his death. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, she took to her Instagram account and shared a throwback picture where the siblings can be seen bringing in the festival during their childhood days. The note than she penned for him is likely to leave a lump in your throat.

The actor's death has shocked the Bollywood industry. his suicide has created a huge wave in Bollywood. Right from television to Bollywood celebrities, everyone condoled his demise. On June 15, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Vivek Oberoi, and Varun Sharma paid their respects at his last rites that were held at Vile Parle's Pawan Hans crematorium. Several celebrities like Dharmendra, Koena Mitra, Shamita Shetty, Rithvik Dhanjani, Raveena Tandon have revealed the dark side of the showbiz.

