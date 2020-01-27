Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: The Gabru song will make you hit the dance floor

Ayushmann Khurrana had dropped the teaser of the Gabru song from his upcoming comedy, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Now, the actor has treated his fans with the complete song and its video on social media!

The 35-year-old actor hopped on to Twitter and shared the song along with a caption that reads, "Pyaar ki ladai, ab thodi ZYADA crazy! #Gabru out now!"

Watch the video of Gabru below:

The two-minute-eleven second song is sung by Romy and the music is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, while the original music is by Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Ayushmann is seen shaking a leg on the dance floor along with Jitendra Kumar, who is playing his love interest in the comedy-drama. Also, get ready to be surprised with a romantic moment between the two men!

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a light-hearted comedy featuring Ayushmann Khurana and Jitendra Kumar in lead roles. The movie also stars Neena Gupta, Manurishi Chadda, and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film is set to hit theatres on February 21, 2020.

