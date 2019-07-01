Shubhaavi Choksey can't relate to Kasautii Zindagii Kay character

television

Telly actor Shubhaavi Choksey in a candid chat with mid-day talks about her character in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and more...

Shubhaavi Choksey as Mohini Basu. Picture courtesy/Shubhaavi Choksey's Instagram account

Telly actor Shubhaavi Choksey, who plays Mohini Basu on Kasautii Zindagii Kay, doesn't relate to her character. "Though it's great being part of the reboot of the iconic show, I can't understand Mohini Basu. While enacting the scenes, I wonder why she is like this? How can someone love their son so much? How can somebody differentiate between their children?"

Choksey plays Anurag Basu's (played by Parth Santhaan) mother in Ekta Kapoor's show. "Mohini has always been a grey character. She wants people to listen to her, she demands respect. She is egoistic. I have heard that such people in general, who are very strong-headed and firm on their views, are soft from inside. So, I think that is how Mohini Basu is going to be now. People are going to see this side of her; she has the courage to stand up and say the truth," she says.

The telly actor says that the character will continue to evolve. "She talks in a different voice to different people. I am still learning. Mohini's character has got a lot of shades," he says.

Choksey has also received a lot of compliments for her role. "People have been telling me that I look very different. Post-Dhadak, Kaasauti Zindagi Kay has added to my career graph," she says.

