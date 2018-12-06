Shubhangi Atre: Marriage doesn't stop actresses from getting lead roles

television

Shubhangi Atre said: "I'm playing a lead role. I was not even approached for a mother's role. I feel blessed"

Shubhangi Atre

Actress Shubhangi Atre, who is currently seen in TV show "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!", says she does not find marriage as a barrier in an actor's career.

"Many times I read in interviews where actresses claim that they are not getting lead roles in shows because they are married and have a child. But I personally don't believe in this," Shubhangi said in a statement.

"I feel if we have talent, well-maintained personality and a physique for a lead role, we can easily get them," she added.

Shubhangi, who has earlier worked in shows like "Kasautii Zindagii Kay" and "Kasturi", is a mother of a 12-year-old daughter.

Talking about bagging the role, Shubhangi Atre said: "It has completely changed my life. It's a wonderful journey. Angoori Bhabhi's character is the most amazing character that I have played and it is also well-written. It's a treat for an actor. There is a lot to play and experiment. I enjoy my character a lot."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever