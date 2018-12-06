Shubhangi Atre: Marriage doesn't stop actresses from getting lead roles

Dec 06, 2018, 09:27 IST | IANS

Shubhangi Atre said: "I'm playing a lead role. I was not even approached for a mother's role. I feel blessed"

Shubhangi Atre: Marriage doesn't stop actresses from getting lead roles
Shubhangi Atre

Actress Shubhangi Atre, who is currently seen in TV show "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!", says she does not find marriage as a barrier in an actor's career.

"Many times I read in interviews where actresses claim that they are not getting lead roles in shows because they are married and have a child. But I personally don't believe in this," Shubhangi said in a statement.

"I feel if we have talent, well-maintained personality and a physique for a lead role, we can easily get them," she added.

Shubhangi, who has earlier worked in shows like "Kasautii Zindagii Kay" and "Kasturi", is a mother of a 12-year-old daughter.

Talking about bagging the role, Shubhangi Atre said: "It has completely changed my life. It's a wonderful journey. Angoori Bhabhi's character is the most amazing character that I have played and it is also well-written. It's a treat for an actor. There is a lot to play and experiment. I enjoy my character a lot."

