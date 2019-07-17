Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda are holidaying in Tokyo; see photos

bollywood

Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda are documenting their Tokyo memories on Instagram.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda shared these photos as Instagram stories.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda is on a trip to Tokyo with daughter Navya Naveli Nanda. The mother-daughter duo is having the time of their life in Tokyo and their Instagram handles are proof enough! Various popular destinations of Japan can be seen on Shweta Bachchan's Instagram account. Although Navya Naveli Nanda has a private Instagram account, her fan club keeps sharing her pictures on social media.

Picture Courtesy: Shweta Bachchan's Instagram account

This time Shweta Bachchan has shared photos on her Instagram account, which has daughter Navya Naveli Nanda posing happily for the perfect clicks. In a striped long pantsuit and sneakers, Navya was all smiles holding the umbrella for the frame. The monochrome picture has definitely won hearts. Shweta shared her daughter's photo and captioned it: "Musume"

View this post on Instagram Musume A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) onJul 16, 2019 at 1:10am PDT

Shweta also shared a few more pictures from the city and with every picture, she has a story to tell. She dedicated one of the pictures to her filmmaker friend, Zoya Akhtar. She captioned that picture as: "For @zoieakhtar aka Mama Monchichi (sic)"

View this post on Instagram For @zoieakhtar aka “Mama Monchichi” A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) onJul 16, 2019 at 7:00am PDT

Surprisingly, Shweta Bachchan Nanda has turned off the comments section. Another post had her finding her keys in the purse. She shared the photo and captioned: "Lost my keys."

View this post on Instagram Lost my keys!!! A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) onJul 16, 2019 at 8:27am PDT

Shweta often keeps sharing pictures of her children, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda. Previously, she had shared a photo of Navya, where she was smiling her heart out. Other pictures from her son's graduation ceremony from England were also shared on her social media account.

View this post on Instagram Journey wisely ♥ï¸ÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) onMay 25, 2019 at 9:36am PDT

Daughter of Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan is married to a Delhi-based businessman, Nikhil Nanda.

