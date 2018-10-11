Shweta Bachchan Nanda: #MeToo stories are heartbreaking

bollywood

Here's what Shweta Bachchan Nanda has to say about the #MeToo movement that has gained momentum in India after Tanushree Dutta accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of harassment

Shweta Bachchan Nanda

Shweta Bachchan Nanda has joined the long list of celebrities who have voiced their support for the women survivors of the #MeToo movement. Terming their stories as 'heartbreaking', the 44-year-old told ANI, "I am a woman and of course, I would support women who are coming out and speaking. I would want them to have a safe environment to work, a safe environment to live in. These stories are heartbreaking."

When asked about her opinion about the silence of prominent Bollywood actors on the issue, she replied, "It's about women supporting women in movements like these. I don't think you need a big voice. I think these voices are enough."

She added that the women, who have gone through such atrocities, should be the headlines and nothing else. The #MeToo movement gained momentum in India after Tanushree Dutta accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of harassment. Last month, megastar Amitabh Bachchan refused to comment on actor Tanushree Dutta's recent allegations against Nana Patekar, saying that he is neither Tanushree nor Patekar.

The #MeToo movement began a year ago in Hollywood after The New York Times and The New Yorker published several stories about decades-long predation of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. Following her revelation, accusations are being levelled against some powerful personalities in media and the entertainment industry.

