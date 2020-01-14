Shweta Bachchan Nanda's mother-in-law Ritu Nanda passes away

Ritu Nanda, Shweta Bachchan Nanda's mother-in-law, who is a well-known entrepreneur and daughter of late Bollywood actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, passed away on Tuesday morning, January 14, 2020, in New Delhi. She was 71.

Also a sister to Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor, Ritu married Rajan Nanda in 1969, and the duo was blessed with two kids Nikhil Nanda and Natasha Nanda. Neetu Kapoor also shared a post on Instagram, posing with Ritu, and wrote, "My dearest may your soul Rest In Peace [sic]"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) onJan 13, 2020 at 8:57pm PST

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a post on social media and captioned, "To the kindest most gentle person I've ever met - They don't make them like you anymore - RIP bua #missyoualways [sic]"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) onJan 13, 2020 at 8:06pm PST

Ritu Nanda and Rajan Nanda's son Nikhil Nanda is married to Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan in 1997. She is the grandmother of Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda.

Further details awaited.

