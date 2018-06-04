Shweta Basu Prasad engaged to filmmaker Rohit Mittal

Actress Shweta Basu Prasad has confirmed getting engaged to filmmaker beau Rohit Mittal



Shweta Basu Prasad with beau Rohit Mittal. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/shwetabasuprasad11

Actress Shweta Basu Prasad, who has been acting since childhood, got engaged to filmmaker beau Rohit Mittal. The actress was last seen on the big screens in Varun Dhawan's Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Talking of television serial, she charmed everyone with her character of Chandra Nandini.

A Times of India report has confirmed Shweta Basu Prasad's engagement to Rohit Mittal. The source informed the publication saying, "The two have been together for four years now and got engaged last year. Both belong to the film fraternity and have collaborated on short films. Not many know that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was instrumental in getting the two together as both Shweta and Rohit are close to him."

The report also adds that it was Shweta who made the first move and proposed marriage to him. "Gone are the days when women wait for men to make the first move. Though the feeling was mutual, it was Shweta who proposed to Rohit in Goa first. He then proposed to her in Pune (his hometown). While marriage is on the cards, the couple is not in a hurry to walk down the aisle," said the source.

It's their mutual liking for Hindustani classical music and books, other than their common passion for cinema. In fact, the actress has confirmed the news to the daily by saying, "Yes, it is true. Rohit and I are engaged but both of us are extremely private about our personal lives so we don't talk about it."

On the professional front, Shweta will next be seen in Vivek Agnihotri's political thriller, The Tashkent Files, with Naseeruddin Shah. She has already shared the screen space with the thespian in films like Iqbal and short film, Interior Café Night. Shweta is a mass media graduate in real life, and will be seen playing the role of a journalist in this political thriller as well.

