Shweta Basu Prasad opens up on her separation with Rohit Mittal: It was a mutual decision

Actress Shweta Basu Prasad, who was recently seen in The Tashkent Files, had tied the knot with filmmaker beau Rohit Mittal in December 2018. However, the couple announced separation before their first wedding anniversary.

On December 9, the actress had taken to her Instagram handle and written that they were filing for divorce. "Hi everyone, Rohit Mittal and I have mutually decided to part our ways and end our marriage. “After months of contemplation, we arrived at this decision a few months ago in each other’s best interests, as individuals. Not every book is supposed to be read cover-to-cover, that doesn't mean the book is bad, some things are just best unfinished. Thank you Rohit for the memories. Have a great life ahead, forever your cheerleader (sic)," wrote Prasad.

More than a month later, the Badrinath Ki Dhulania actress opened up on the separation. In an interview with Spotboye, she said, "Yes, we have filed for a legal separation. Rohit and I are perfectly cordial and friendly. As I had mentioned in my post it was a mutual decision. He has always been very supportive of my acting career and I am his fan, he is a wonderful filmmaker and I hope we work together someday. We had 5 years of a very loving, healthy and loyal relationship, we just decided to end the marriage and remain, friends, that’s it."

The actress also spoke about her love life. "Of course I am not closed to the idea of falling in love again but right now my only focus is my career and my work. Love happens organically great, if it doesn’t happen then no problem. Not looking for it."

The Makdee (2002) and Iqbal (2005) actor had got hitched in December 2018 in Pune. It was filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who had played Cupid when Shweta was working as a script consultant at his production house, and Rohit was being mentored by the filmmaker. Shweta and Rohit had got engaged in June that year.

