Shweta Tiwari makes her digital debut with Hum, Tum Aur Them

After a three-year sabbatical, Shweta Tiwari gears up for a fresh stint of acting with Hum, Tum Aur Them

Akshay Oberoi and Shweta Tiwari

The past three years may have seen her trade small screen dramas for diaper duties. But now, Shweta Tiwari is back where she feels equally at home — in front of the camera. The actor is making her digital debut with ALTBalaji's latest offering, Hum, Tum Aur Them. "The shoot didn't require much time as we were filming in Mumbai. Since I had not done a web series, this seemed like the perfect opportunity," says the mother of two, who had taken a hiatus to raise her second child, Reyaansh.

Helmed by Tony and Deeya Singh's DJ's Creative Unit, the family drama sees her team up with Akshay Oberoi for the first time. Interestingly, the two actors had little idea about each other before they shared screen space. "I had not heard of Akshay Oberoi before, so, I Googled him," she says of the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor.

Point out to Oberoi that he is working with television royalty, and he claims that the realisation has slowly dawned on him. "I am uneducated about the telly world. Although I didn't know Shweta Tiwari, I was quickly made aware of how big a star she is. It is an honour to be working with her. I am now catching up on her past work."

Oberoi reveals that the show has him play an older character. "Since I have to look older than my age, my makeup takes longer. I play a guy who has little sense of responsibility until he meets his match."

Tiwari, on her part, is happy to return to her first love. "I have only shot for one day, and I realised I missed being in front of the camera."

