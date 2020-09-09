Shweta Tripathi on The Gone Game: It has made me a better artiste

In March, Shweta Tripathi Sharma would have laughed at the idea of shooting a web series without a crew. But being part of The Gone Game, which has been shot remotely, was an eye-opener for her. Tripathi believes that the positive response to the Voot Select thriller — featuring Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Mathur and Shriya Pilgaonkar, among others — has proved that a powerful story coupled with a novel treatment finds takers.

"It took me some time to warm up to the idea that a multi-episode series can be shot without meeting a single member of the cast and crew. The shoot was coordinated virtually and we did our workshops on video calls," explains the actor, adding that husband Chaitanya Sharma filmed her portions while director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat doled out instructions over Zoom calls.

Even as industry folk are returning to the sets gingerly, Tripathi wants to dive deeper into the concept of remote shoots. "Though I miss the chaos of a film set, there's a lesson or two to learn from working remotely. It has made me a better artiste."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news