Shweta Tripathi sets wife goals with this adorable video; watch now!

Shweta Tripathi Sharma recently expressed her love for husband Chaitanya Sharma in the cutest way! Chaitanya, better known by music aficionados as Slow Cheeta, was up for a surprise when he saw a video of his wife dancing away, flaunting some cool hip-hop moves. Helped by dancer Sneha Singh, Shweta did an improv piece for Chaitanya.

Shweta posted on Instagram, "Surprise surprise @slowcheeta I am your biggest fan Slow C and this song makes me feel like (This was a surprise so couldn’t bug you with the caption) This super dancer @snehaworld was super cute and patient. We rehearsed when Cheeta was at the gym Styled by @purplerhapsody and hair by @hriyamarfatia (sic)"

Shweta Tripathi got married to Chaitanya Sharma in June 2018 after a long courtship. The couple has had a fairly productive lockdown. While Slow Cheeta released his three-track rap EP as he awaits resuming the shoot of his film Maidaan, Shweta awaits the release of Mirzapur's season 2, after giving shining performances in Cargo earlier this month and The Gone Game last month.

Setting some major couple goals, in an earlier interview, Chaitnya had said, "We are hopeless romantics. And we have so much to talk about all the time." Now that's some much-needed cuteness to brighten up our gloomy weekday, isn't it?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news