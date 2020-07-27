Sibling Love: Salman Khan shares a cute picture of Ahil and Ayat!

Salman Khan has clearly been enjoying this lockdown period for the last three months. During the initial stages, he uploaded videos where he warned and instructed all his fans to be careful and not take the Coronavirus pandemic lightly. He then released as many as three songs, two from his farmhouse, to entertain all of us, and he has also shared videos of farming.

And now, his latest post is arguably his most adorable one. It's a perfect family picture that showcases sibling love. In the picture, Aayush Sharma and Arprita Khan Sharma's son Ahil, the actor's nephew, can be seen planting a peck on the cheeks of their daughter Ayat as he and Nirvan Khan, Sohail Khan's son, watch. Have a look at the post right here:

View this post on Instagram Siblings ... @Nirvankhan15 A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) onJul 26, 2020 at 5:31am PDT

Salman Khan has been acting for the last 32 years. He made his debut with Biwi Ho To Aisi in 1988 and went on to do blockbuster films like Saajan, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Karan Arjun, Judwaa, and Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya in the 90s. In the last decade, he has been a force to reckon with.

Starting from Dabangg, which became the highest grossing Hindi film of 2010, he went on to deliver successes like Ready, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg 2, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai. He's now gearing up for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai! He's also expected to be back as RAW Agent Tiger in the third part of the Tiger franchise, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai being two of them.

