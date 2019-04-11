Siblings Day: Alaia F shares an adorable picture with her brothers

Updated: Apr 11, 2019, 12:13 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The newest kid on the block, Alaia F, shared a sweet picture of herself with her brothers on Siblings Day. Check it out!

Alaia F is an internet sensation even before stepping foot in Bollywood. On the occasion of World Siblings Day, the debutant actress wished her siblings and shared a cute picture on her official Instagram account.

Sharing a picture, Alaia F wrote a sweet caption saying, "Happy siblings day to the two boys that have had the privilege of knowing me since the day they were born"

 
 
 
In the picture, Alaia and her brother Omar have lifted their youngest brother and posed for a sweet picture, which is a delight to look at. Hailing from a lineage of actors, Alaia is the daughter of Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar actress Pooja Bedi.

The young actress is all set to mark her big screen debut; Alaia will be essaying the role of Saif Ali Khan's daughter in a film titled Jawani Jaaneman. Alaia F is the youngest kid on the block who has pleasantly surprised everyone with her debut film's announcement.

