Siddhant Chaturvedi: My dad helped me shoot my first ever music video

Celebrating fathers and their love with a dedication of a day all for them, today marks Father's day worldwide. Every child upholds the values and the love of their father, celebrating the heroes and role models. Siddhant Chaturvedi also expresses his feelings as this father-son duo recently also worked together on his song, 'Dhoop'.

Siddhant's father, a Chartered Accountant, picked up the camera for the first time to shoot his music video, 'Dhoop' recently which he released for the audience and received wide appreciation. The memories of planning for and shooting that song will always remain close to Siddhant's heart as it also brought him closer to his family and his father.

He also expressed on the experience and said, "My dad helped me shoot my first ever music video, 'Dhoop'. It was all new for him as it is not his field of expertise but he put a lot of effort into it for me and I was pleasantly surprised with the results. Working on the song was almost like a family event and we had a lot of fun". Truly, this speaks a thousand words!

Siddhant Chaturvedi took to his Instagram to share two posts to celebrate Father's Day. Take a look:

Siddhant Chaturvedi has been utilizing his time productively during the lockdown by working on the scripts and doing readings for his upcoming projects.

On the work front, Siddhant has recently released his track called 'Dhoop' which is an ode to the frontline workers and has an awesome atmospheric vibe. Other than his song, he has multiple projects in the pipeline as he will next be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, followed by Shakun Batra's next with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news