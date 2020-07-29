Siddhant Chaturvedi on Bunty Aur Babli 2: Hope to resume work by August

Siddhant Chaturvedi had completed filming a major chunk of Bunty Aur Babli 2 in March before the lockdown was announced. Now, with a four-month unforeseen break behind him, the actor is gearing up to reunite with Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Sharvari Wagh for the final schedule of the con caper.

"We will hopefully resume work by August. The Abu Dhabi schedule was the most important where we shot crucial sequences. Now, we have about 10 to 15 days' shoot remaining. I am certain the makers will take necessary precautions before we go ahead," says the actor, adding that the producers — keeping the safety of the cast and crew in mind — have decided to conduct the last leg of shoot at the Yash Raj Films studios. On the cards is a dance number featuring the four leads and some talkie portions.

One-film-old Chaturvedi is as elated as he is nervous about sharing screen space with Khan and Mukerji in the Varun V Sharma-directed venture. "You need to get along with your co-stars when working on a comedy because it is important that your comic timing matches theirs. Improvisation plays a key role in such a movie. Since Rani ma'am and Saif are spontaneous actors, I had to work on my skills to be on par with them," he says.

