Siddhant Chaturvedi shares a video of him dancing and it is a must watch

Popularly known as MC Sher who won hearts of the audiences with his debut in Gully Boy, Siddhant Chaturvedi has been on a roll ever since. Siddhant has multiple films lined up for this year and most recently the actor dropped his first ever single titled ‘Dhoop’.

The song has received a tremendous response by people in the industry and the audience alike. Apart from being an incredible actor and a poet, Siddhant has recently shared a video of himself dancing. The actor was grooving to Autumn Leaves by Ed Sheeran on a beautiful scenario on the beach and shared the video with the caption, "you're miles away...and yesterday you were here with me. #AutumnLeaves"

