Siddhant Chaturvedi shares a video of him dancing and it is a must watch

Siddhant Chaturvedi's video has received a tremendous response by people in the industry and the audience alike
Popularly known as MC Sher who won hearts of the audiences with his debut in Gully Boy, Siddhant Chaturvedi has been on a roll ever since. Siddhant has multiple films lined up for this year and most recently the actor dropped his first ever single titled ‘Dhoop’.
The song has received a tremendous response by people in the industry and the audience alike. Apart from being an incredible actor and a poet, Siddhant has recently shared a video of himself dancing. The actor was grooving to Autumn Leaves by Ed Sheeran on a beautiful scenario on the beach and shared the video with the caption, "you're miles away...and yesterday you were here with me. #AutumnLeaves"
