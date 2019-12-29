Siddhant Chaturvedi shares honest and fascinating insights from his life

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Siddhant Chaturvedi was recently invited to speak at a prestigious fest in IIT Bombay known as Mood Indigo which is one of the biggest events of Mumbai. The solo panel discussion just added to his reigning glory. Siddhant addressed the audience talking about his career as a Bollywood Actor, around his journey so far, his achievements, his experiences, and his upcoming projects.

As a special treat, Siddhant swooned everyone with his dance performance. He also performed hip-hop on the beats of Gully Boy which were live performed by a college student. It was an impromptu dance performance which was requested by his fans at the event and Siddhant granted their wish and mesmerized everyone as he grooved on the live beats. The actor bowled everyone over with his strong performance and people are already betting their hearts on him.

One can definitely say that Siddhant Chaturvedi is one of the most promising newcomers of the year because of the loud roaring he has created with his performance in his debut film Gully Boy. The actor is known for his on-screen character "MC Sher" and is the right mentor we all need.

On the work front, Siddhant will next be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 followed by Shakun Batra's untitled next alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

