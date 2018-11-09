Siddhant Karnick performs water scene for TV show

Nov 09, 2018, 15:16 IST | IANS

Siddhant Karnick shot a scene in water for television show Kaal Bhairav Rahasya 2, and says it was a new experience for him

Siddhant Karnick performs water scene for TV show
Siddhant Karnick

Actor Siddhant Karnick shot a scene in water for television show Kaal Bhairav Rahasya 2, and says it was a new experience for him. "I love water and this is the first time ever in my life that I have performed a scene in water and delivered dialogues at the same time. It was a great and a very interesting experience for me," Siddhant said in a statement.

The actor will be seen playing the role of Yashvardhan in the Star Bharat show, which reveals an unsolved mystery of a family based in a fictitious village set in Madhya Pradesh.

After the success of the first season, Kaal Bhairav Rahasya in its second season, narrates an engrossing and gripping tale of a royal family residing in Kanakgarh, which has been under the spell of a deadly curse for 150 years.

