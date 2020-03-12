Siddhant Karnik on his divorce from Megha Gupta: We ran out of patience, even tried therapy, but in vain

Ek Tha Raji Ek Thi Rani actor Siddhant Karnik, who was recently seen in Taapsee Pannu's Thappad met Megha Gupta in 2015 and fell in love. The couple tied the knot in August 2016. However, reports of trouble in their relationship surfaced in 2019. They later decided to live separately and soon announced their separation. Now, in an interview, Siddhant has spoken about what went wrong in their relationship.

Speaking to The Times of India, the actor said, "No marriage is easy. In our case, I would say that we ran out of patience. In any relationship, peace of mind is of paramount importance. It's like you pinch yourself on your arm and keep that pressed… after some time, you get used to it and live with it. Then suddenly, when you separate and that pinch goes away, you feel, 'Oh, my God! I was missing this peace of mind'. That's the best way I can summarise my marriage."

The actor also revealed that they tried their best to save the relationship, which included going for therapy and even living separately. He said, "Megha and I went for therapy and tried to do everything we could to make it work but in vain. We even started living separately in March last year. We felt that it would be better if we lived apart for some time and see if distance made the heart grow fonder. However, we realised that we had more peace of mind when we were not together."

Reports of their troubled marriage had surfaced last year. The social media savvy telly actors had stopped sharing lovey-dovey snapshots on Instagram. The two even unfollowed each other — a clear sign that something was amiss.

Megha was earlier married to film distributor-turned-fitness trainer Aditya Shroff. She has worked in daily soaps such as Kkavyanjali, Kumkum, Kkusum, CID, Main Teri Parchhain Hoon and Dream Girl. On the other hand, Siddhant has acted in serials like Remix, Mahi Way, Rishta.com, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Gustakh Dil. He was last seen in Taapsee Pannu-starrer Thappad.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates