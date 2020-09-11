Siddharth Arora on not being paid for Laado 2: Have only received humiliation and harassment

Due to the lockdown that happened after the outbreak of the Coronavirus, a lot of television actors had to face issues and problems of non -payment of dues, and the recent actor to speak about it and address it openly is Laado 2 star Siddharth Arora.

In an interview with Times of India, the actor revealed how he has only received harassment and humiliation for the last two years from the producers. He said, "For the last two years, I have been regularly following up with the producer of the show for clearing my dues. I have made innumerable calls and visited the production house office, but in return, I have only received humiliation and harassment."

He added, "Every time I make a call, they promise to clear the dues, but I haven't found any solution to this. In the current pandemic situation, I am facing serious financial issues and I need the money. Last month, they assured us that they will settle the dues and I received a cheque, but it has bounced! What do I do now? We all know that a bounced cheque is actually a criminal offence."

Arora also went on to talk about the details of the contract that he had signed with the makers. He revealed, " I would have to also pay a fine of Rs 5 crore if I fell in love with a co-actor or technician. But, there is no fine being levied on the production house which fails to pay dues on time. It has been two-and-a-half years, but they are yet to pay the full amount . The past few months have been hard on us actors. I am requesting CINTAA and the production house to consider this important, as I have to earn my daily bread."

Arora is also known for shows like Betaal Aur Singhasan Battisi, Doli Armano Ki, and Singhasan Battisi.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news