Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are no longer playing coy; snapped on a drive in the city

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are no longer playing coy. The lovebirds stepped out for a drive in Bandra in the full glare of the paparazzi. A couple of days ago, Advani was seen visiting Sid's home. They appear to be making up for lost time due to the lockdown and before they resume work. The two had ushered in 2020 at a game park in South Africa.

That's not all! Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, though haven't made anything official, are often snapped divulging in social media PDA. From loved up comments to making fun of each other through social media posts, the duo is often noted to share a laugh. Adorable, isn't it?

Sid and Kiara kickstarted their new year together. The duo ushered on a holiday in Africa, but never the shared pictures. But, did you know how the couple started dating? Well, it is said that Karan Johar played the cupid between them. Ever since then, Sid and Kiara have been unspeakable. From attending each other's birthday celebrations to being a part many public events, the duo has finally decided to stop being coy about their relationship.

On the professional front, Sidharth Malhotra, after the release of Shershaah, opposite Kiara Advani, the actor will be seen in Indra Kumar's film with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. On the other hand, Kiara has films like Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawaani, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 coming up. Speaking of Shershaah, the film is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra.

Talking about Advani and Malhotra, they both had a fantastic 2019 as they tasted successes in their respective careers. Malhotra finally hit the bullseye with the action-drama Marjaavaan that did well at the box-office, whereas Advani hit the ball out of the park with Kabir Singh and Good Newwz.

